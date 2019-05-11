KENT--Evelyn. Loving wife of the late Henry Kent passed away on May 9, 2019 in New York City. Evelyn was born in Binghamton, NY to Alexander and Hanna (Katz) Melamed, August 9, 1926. She married Henry on August 3, 1956. She was predeceased by her sisters and best friends, Estelle, Lenny and Rosalind and adored brother, Mike. She is survived by her sons, Andy and Billy, grandchildren, Alex, Tim, and Jack-Henry and daughter-in-law, Julie. We love and will miss you. Funeral, May 12th at 11am, Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, NYC.
Published in The New York Times on May 11, 2019