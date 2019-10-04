LEIPZIGER--Evelyn R., 99, on September 28, a fighter of many good fights. Much loved by her daughters, Deidre (Phyl) and Karen; grandchildren, Isabelle and Kiran; nieces, nephews, in-laws. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Arthur; her first husband, Frank Wiseman, a WWII casualty; siblings Marty, Pearl, Gilda; son-in-law Dennis Taylor. Memorial gifts can be sent to Fair Fight, https://secure actblue.com/donate/evelyn leipziger, or Playwrights Horizons.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 4, 2019