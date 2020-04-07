LIEGNER--Evelyn Ph.D. Died peacefully of natural causes, April 5, 2020 at age 97. She was a Founding Member of the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies in New York City where she taught, trained and supervised several generations of modern psychoanalysts as well as being an Internationally renowned author who published numerous articles and the groundbreaking book "The Hate That Cures". She was a proud and loving matriarch whose devotion to family was unyielding. Predeceased by her husband of 72 years Dr. Leonard Liegner. Loving mother of Lauren (Steve) and Kenneth (Irene). Cherished grandmother of Alison, Joshua, Jordan and Adam. Loved great-grandmother of Ryan, Ella, Vivienne, Isabela, Avery, Lauren, Claire and Eleanor. She was a woman of determined spirit who cared deeply about the emotional health and well being of all who came to know and admire her.



