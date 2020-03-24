MULLER--Evelyn Gray, of Diamond Point, NY and New York, NY. Born July 23, 1931 in Claverack, NY, Evie died peacefully at home March 19, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother, having survived her husband Herman "Skip" Muller, Jr. and both her children: Evelyn Anne Cowing and John Herman Muller. She is survived by her grandson, Grayson Muller Cowing. She was an avid reader and dog lover, as well as a successful real estate agent at Warburg Realty in New York City. Evie served on the board of the Hyde Museum, Glens Falls, NY and was an enthusiastic committee member of the Colony Club, New York City. A memorial service will be held at Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan when "social distancing" regulations are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Hyde Museum, The Carl Schurz Park Conservancy New York City, or to the ASPCA.



