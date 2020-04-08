SEELIG--Evelyn. The Women's League for Conservative Judaism mourns the death of Evelyn Seelig, former International President of WLCJ. She passed from Covid-19 related complications. Women's League sends its condolences to her children Jill and Steven (Charlet) and grandson, Alexander. A former president of Mercaz and founding member of Temple Beth Torah in Westbury, NY, Evelyn's leadership and dedication will be deeply missed. Her husband, Burton died in 2018. They were married for 63 years. May her memory be for a blessing. Margie Miller, International President; Rabbi Ellen S. Wolintz-Fields, Executive Director: Women's League for Conservative Judaism
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 8, 2020