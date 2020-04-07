SILVERGLIT--Evelyn. It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Evelyn Silverglit on March 29, 2020, at 95. Her proudest accomplishment was the close relationship she had with her family. Evelyn went back to school with two young children getting her masters in guidance in one summer. At 65, she retired as a guidance counselor becoming an adjunct professor at Queens College, then a Docent at the Nassau County Museum of Art. She developed outreach art programs lecturing at local public libraries. Her busy social calendar involved book clubs, film and women's groups and loved playing bridge. She lived life on her own terms - enjoying every moment. She will be missed by her daughters, Sue and Ann, their husbands Brian and Andy, and grandchildren: Sam, Nikki, Daniel, Hanna, Jodi, Aaron, Meital, Amy and Kevin. A Memorial at the Riverside-Nassau North Chapel in Great Neck will be held at a later date.



