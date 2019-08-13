SPRUNG--Evelyn, age 94, of New York City and Deerfield Beach, FL passed away at home Monday. She was the daughter of Lena and Herman Klein and the last living of nine siblings. Her husband Jack predeceased her in 1977. Her loved ones included her son Michael, daughter Ronni, daughter-in-law Madelaine, son-in-law Robert and three grandchildren, Jason, Lindsay and Matthew. Mom's determination to live an active life, devoted to family and friends was appreciated by all. Her smile lit up a room. She was a role model for us all. The family will sit Shiva at the home of Michael and Madelaine Sprung this Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Donations can be made to Hadassah at PO Box 1100, NYC, NY 10268-1100.



