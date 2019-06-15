Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYNN GIOIELLA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GIOIELLA--Evelynn Clark. Evelynn Clark Gioiella (Lynn) age 83 died peacefully on June 3 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Mary Evelynn and Preston Robinson Clark MD of New Hartford, New York. She is survived by her sister Catherine Clark Milnor and several nieces, nephew and grand nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love of travel and good food and wine. She lived life to its fullest. She was preceded in death by her brother Preston Robinson Clark, Jr. MD. Her marriage to William F. Gioiella ended in divorce. A graduate of Cornell University, she went on to earn a Ph.D in nursing at New York University . Lynn began her nursing career as a visiting nurse with the Visiting Nurse Service of New York. She moved into teaching and academic administration at the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing, The City College of New York, and finally Hunter College of CUNY. She served as Dean of the Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing for 15 years and then three more years as the Dean of the Hunter College Schools of the Health Professions. During this time she served as an officer of a national nursing organization, on advisory committees at NIH, the US Department of Labor, and the 1995 White Conference on Aging. She also consulted for the Medial College of Shanghai and various nursing programs on Taiwan. She was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Nursing in 1987. Dr. Gioiella was the senior author of a textbook in gerontological nursing, and wrote numerous articles in professional journals. She retired as professor emerita in 2001 and continued her interest in nursing through various alumni boards. After retirement Lynn served as president of both her New York and Fire Island coops and was active in several groups at the Unitarian Church of All Souls in New York. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Church of All Souls, 1157 Lexington Ave., NY, NY 10075 on a date to be determined. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to All Souls Church, New York University College of Nursing, or Hunter Bellevue School of Nursing. Published in The New York Times on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

