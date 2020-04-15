GOYANES--Everardo "Evvy" G. was born on April 15, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York. He passed away on March 30, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Memorial services are pending. Gifts in his memory may be sent to: The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Center for Innovative Medicine, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202 or online: secure.jhu.edu/form/innovat e. Services by Weed- Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas (512)452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020