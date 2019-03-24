Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVERETT ERLICK. View Sign

ERLICK--Everett H. Everett H. Erlick, a distinguished veteran of the broadcast industry, passed away at 97 on March 8th in Stuart, Florida. As Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Director of the American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. for 25 years, Erlick helped build the company into a cultural powerhouse culminating in its 1985 sale to Capital Cities. Prior to joining ABC, Inc., he served as Vice President of Young & Rubicam, Inc. Erlick worked closely with five different presidential administrations, including collaborating with Attorney General Robert Kennedy to desegregate cinemas in the South. He served on the Board of the Everglades Foundation. Erlick held several fly-fishing world records. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Erlick graduated from Vanderbilt University. Shortly thereafter, he served in the Air Force during the Second World War. Following the war, he attended Yale Law School. He is survived by his wife Nancy Ruth Jacobs; their two children, son James and daughter Lorre; and his four grandchildren. Donations should be sent to: Cancer Center of South Florida, 4801 S. Congress Avenue, Suite 201, Lake Worth, FL 33461 (in memory of Everett Erlick).



