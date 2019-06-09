KINSTLER--Everett Raymond. The Artists' Fellowship, Inc. and The Portrait Society of America mourn the loss of the renowned artist and their dear friend, advisor, and devoted supporter. Mr. Kinstler was a former President of the AF and he was a founding advisory board member of the PSoA. The AF, founded in 1859, aids professional fine artists in times of emergency. The PSoA, also a 501(c)(3), sponsors educational programs focused on portraiture and figurative work. The Kinstler family has asked that donations in his memory be made to the Artists' Fellowship, Inc. ArtistsFellowship.org and/or the Portrait Society of America: portraitsociety.org.
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019