LeFEVER--Dr. F. Frank. The Board of Directors of the New York Neuropsychology Group (NYNG) is deeply saddened by the loss of its founder and President Emeritus, Dr. F. Frank LeFever. Even into his '80s and in the midst of medical challenges he never lost his passion for the field and remained a dedicated and spirited member of the organization he founded. Frank's significant contributions to the field of neuropsychology will be honored with a lecture series in his name.
Published in The New York Times on July 4, 2019