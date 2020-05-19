1919 - 2020
F. Howard Lloyd, Jr. (22 Nov 1919-19 Apr 2020), age 100 years and five months, wits sharp but body frail, died peacefully of natural causes at home in Matawan, NJ, where he lived all his life, with family roots extending to well before the Civil War. Veteran of WWII (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Fifth Army, North African-Sicilian-Italian campaign); enlisted as Private, promoted to Lieutenant, discharged as Captain; nicknamed "Slim Jim"; profoundly affected by sergeant's recitation of Thomas Gray's "Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard" during North African desert patrol; saved by Tuskegee Red Tail from being strafed by German Focke-Wulf while alone surveying open field for landing strip outside Sorrento; responsible for turning water back on in Rome, 5 June 1944; most proud of his regiment's liberating Tuscan village of La Lima from German grip in winter 1944. After the war, completed BA and MA degrees at Rutgers U; married hometown sweetheart Ruth Dominick (who'd diagrammed football plays from listening to radio broadcasts and Victory-mailed them overseas so he'd not miss his favorite game); joined father Howard Sr. on faculty of Matawan Regional High School and began legendary 62-year career as an English teacher (retiring in 2009), garnering two NJ State teaching awards and several yearbook dedications along the way as well as lovingly raising three children with Ruth. War made him a teacher: "Promoted to Lieutenant, I was forced to train others in things I had absolutely no idea how to do -- learned from my sergeants." Famous for unorthodox, highly effective teaching tools, such as road maps, menus, Mad magazine, film clips, and original, special-topic crossword puzzles. Lifelong supporter of Matawan Huskies sports teams and marching band. Lifelong amateur botanist and gardener. Lifelong devotee of driving to "farthest points" in continental U.S. Celebrated 100th birthday with block party outside family home on Main Street, complete with high school marching band and nearly two hundred townsfolk and former students back to wish him well, echoing "Goodbye, Mr. Chips," but as joyous reunion. Pre-deceased by his wife Ruth Lloyd, his sister Frances Lloyd Pitcher, his brotherly cousin Eugene Raup, and his son-in-law William Kimbrel. Survived by children Deborah Lloyd (of Matawan, NJ), Elizabeth Lloyd-Kimbrel (of Amherst, MA), and Richard Lloyd and Richard's wife Alice (of Allentown, NJ); by granddaughters Deirdre Lloyd and Grace Lloyd; by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews; by innumerable friends and colleagues; by many affectionate cats; and by three generations of wonderful students.
Paraphrasing another Jersey boy: "He did it his way."
* * * * *
Deep gratitude from the Lloyd family to everyone near and far for love and support. Interment of ashes at Old Tennent Churchyard with subsequent celebration of life and legacy once pandemic is at bay. Memorial donations to American Cancer Society, Associated Humane Societies of New Jersey (especially Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River), USO/United Service Organizations. Full narrative obituary to be posted via Bedle Funeral Home -
www.bedlefuneralhome.com/tributes/
Published in New York Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.