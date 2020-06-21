FADEL HOCHROTH

HOCHROTH--Fadel Margaret Friedlander, October 9, 1931 - June 15, 2020. Dedicated physician, founding director of pediatric emergency at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital, clinical assistant professor of Columbia University, Dr. Hochroth passed peacefully in her sleep in San Jose, CA. Retiring at age 77, she enjoyed travel, the arts, and family time in Louisville, New York City, Paris, Hawaii and California. She is survived by her sister Suzanne Harvey Abramson, her daughter-in-law Nanci, her cherished grandchildren - Alex, Jaden, Margot and Max - and children, Lisa, Martin and John whose love is reciprocally eternal.





