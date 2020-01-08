CARLSON--Faith, age 80, of Montvale, NJ formerly of Dumont, died on December 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She shared her love of literature with hundreds of student at Bergenfield High School in New Jersey where she taught English from 1966-2001. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ on February 15 at 12pm. Memories and stories can be emailed to: [email protected] Donations in Faith's memory can be made to: support.innocenceproject.org
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 8, 2020