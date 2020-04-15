1929 - 2020
Faith Goldberg Hailparn passed away on April 9, 2020. She was 91 years old and had suffered a fall a few weeks ago. She was born in Queens, NY, and graduated from Cornell University where she met her husband Ronald. They were married in 1949 shortly after graduation and moved to Rockville Centre where they lived ever since. She raised three daughters and then went to work, first at the EEOC in Hempstead and then at Valley Stream Central High School, where she was able to share her love of books with the students. She loved her family deeply and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She found friends wherever she went and kept in close touch with them. She was a voracious reader, knitter, and game player and shared her passions with everyone.
She is survived by her husband Ronald, her daughters, Julie Ginns, Eve (John) Barlow, and Ellen Horowitz, her sister Helen Ullman and sister in law Joan Helfgott. Her grandchildren, Maddie Ginns, Ali and Ethan (Lucie) Barlow, Jenny and Evan Horowitz and great grandson Julian Barlow were her pride and joy. She also leaves nieces and nephews
A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A memorial service will be planned in the future, when we are able. In lieu of flowers, donations to The or Rockville Centre Public Library would be appreciated.
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020