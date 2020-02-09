Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FANNY KELLNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KELLNER--Fanny, 102, passed away on February 6, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. She was born on November 16, 1917 in Berlin, Germany and is predeceased by her husband, Simon, and her parents Julia and Moritz Hein. She is survived by her two sons, Leon and Dr. Melvyn Kellner, five grandchildren, Alexandra, Robin, Chelsea, Elizabeth and Allison, and five great-grand- children, Gus, Alexandra, Sam, Hannah and Jack. She led a long and fruitful life that was not without its trials and tribulations. In 1938, Fanny and her parents were forced to flee Germany after Kristallnacht for Shanghai, China since no other country would accept Jewish refugees. Fanny worked as a milliner until she obtained an American sponsor permitting her to come to the United States where she established residence in New York City. After the war, she was reunited with her parents in New York City. In New York, she met her future husband, Simon, who passed away in 1966, and where she raised her sons. She also spent many years working at the New York department store, B. Altman & Co. enjoying all that New York had to offer including the Broadway theater and events at the Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts. Fanny and her close friend became world travelers after Fanny retired from B. Altman. Francis and Fanny roamed the world from Russia, Italy, Switzerland and Germany. They spent almost every summer in the Italian Alps. In 2005, she moved to Washington, DC to be near one of her sons. She immediately became a fixture at the Watergate where she lived and was a frequent visitor to the Kennedy Center. Fanny also became a participant in the many activities sponsored by the Watergate. Fanny was an excellent bridge player who accumulated a number of master points and was a sought after partner. She most enjoyed the pool and could be found there almost everyday. She made great friends at the Watergate and the family is certain that her friendships allowed her to live such a fulsome life. Both her family and her friends will miss Fanny greatly. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the United States Holocaust memorial Museum in Washington, DC.



