Or Copy this URL to Share

Share FARIDA's life story with friends and family

Share FARIDA's life story with friends and family

ALI--Farida Hadi Raza, mother of Anwar Ali, Sheharbano Ali and grandmother of Laila Ali died on July 17, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Beloved wife of late Syed Hadi Raza Ali, she is also survived by her mother Begum O.V. Jooma, siblings Dr. Rashid Jooma, Ms. Faryal Jooma and Mr. Asif Jooma.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store