EPHREM--Fatima. The entire Monroe College community, President Marc Jerome, and Chairman Stephen Jerome mourn the passing of Fatima Ephrem, cherished wife of our dear friend and colleague, Dr. Alex Ephrem. Fatima was taken from this world too quickly as a result of respiratory complications from the sudden onset of novel coronavirus. She was a kind and gentle person, dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an extended part of the Monroe College family, attending countless events over the last 40 years. In our sadness and loss, we offer condolences to the entire Ephrem family.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 28, 2020