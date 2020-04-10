SAVIN--Fay. Fay Averille Newman Savin passed away on April 8th. Born on August 22nd, 1932 in Kingston, Jamaica to Daphne and Lezlie Riley, she attended Central Branch Elementary School, St. Hughes High School and worked for the Jamaican government before relocating to New York City to work at the United Nations. Fay was an elegant, smart, witty and dynamic woman, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a major opera buff and spent many hours enjoying Fritz Wunderlich sing Mozart. She also enjoyed doing New York Times crossword puzzles in pen, naturally. Fay will be fondly remembered by her children, Janice Savin Williams (Chris), Lesley Savin Martin (Robert) and her ex-husband and elementary school sweetheart, Patrick. Additionally, her brother Dennis Riley, her grandchildren, Jillian and Chris Williams and countless friends and relatives in New York, Florida, California, Canada and France. Fay will always remain special in our hearts. Donations are welcomed and can be directed in her honor to Lincoln Center and Harlem School of the Arts.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2020