KALMAN--Faye (Fayanne). Passed away at age 88 on January 9, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, Faye lived most recently in Chapel Hill and New Jersey. Faye graduated from the University of Michigan and devoted her professional life to teaching elementary school and learning-disabled children. A lifelong learner, she became an avid artist in retirement. She had a remarkable enthusiasm for life despite losing two young husbands. She was the beloved mother to Alissa (Robert) and Jonathan (Jane). She adored and was adored by her five grandchildren: Gregory (Genevieve), Jacob, Lily, Kate and Haley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to an architecture academic fund established at the University of Michigan in the name of Faye's first husband. Checks to be payable to Taubman College indicating it is for the Burton L. Kampner Memorial Fund and sent to Julia Broadway, Taubman College Development, 2000 Bonisteel Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Please include Faye Kalman's name with donations.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020