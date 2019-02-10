LEWIS--Felice Flanery. Felice was born near Plaquemine, LA in 1920 and died this February in Bellingham, WA. She was married for 64 years to Francis Lewis, a U.S. Army Chaplain who died as a retired Colonel in 2009. Felice received her B.A. from University of Washington in 1947 and traveled extensively as an army wife, raising a son. A trained operatic contralto, she sang in light opera and soloed in church choirs for many years. After her son left home for college, Felice got an M.A. from Columbia University, followed by a Ph.D. from NYU in 1974. During this period she worked at Long Island University in Brooklyn, eventually becoming the Dean of Conolly College there (1974-1978). In 1978 she left LIU to pursue a law degree from Georgetown University, graduating in 1981. In 1982 she passed the New York bar and practiced civil law in Brooklyn until retirement in 2001. She published her first book, "Literature, Obscenity, and Law" in 1976, based on her Ph.D. thesis. This work was used as a basic textbook at many U.S. law schools. As a follow on she co-edited a book of correspondence between Henry Miller and his lawyer before the Supreme Court, Elmer Gertz: "Henry Miller: Years of Trial and Triumph" (1978). Her most recent work was a history of the Mexican War, "Trailing Clouds of Glory" (2010). She recently completed a second volume on that War which has yet to be published. She is survived by a son, J. Lowell Lewis, and a grandson Galen.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FELICE LEWIS.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019