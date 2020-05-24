FELICE SCHRAGER
SCHRAGER--Felice M., nee Bruckner, of Highland Park, NJ, died on April 9th. She fled Vienna at age 14 with her mother; her father, a lawyer for Schenker International, perished in the Holocaust. Louis, her husband of 50 years, was also Viennese. Felice was salutatorian at Haaren High, a Phi Beta Kappa inductee, and held a MA in Political Science from Douglass College. She taught college, ran her own travel business and became a bridge Life Master at age 93. Maury Seisler, her partner of 14 years, died in 2017. Felice is survived by her son Larry (Rosella), and grandson Matthew of Highland Park, and a daughter, Victoria (Josh), of Fair Lawn. Felice was known for her sharp intellect and persevering nature. She aged with grace and always maintained a keen interest in the world.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
