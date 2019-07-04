DAVID-QUINES-- Felicisima, M.D., of West Islip, NY, passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving wife of Emilio Quines, Jr. and mother of Emilio Quines III, Alan Quines and Lisa Hulse and to their spouses and partners, Christine Quines, Lorraine Glorig, and Timothy Hulse. Cherished grandmother of Brandon Hulse, Ryan Hulse and James Quines. Dear sister of Alejandro David, Leodegario David, Teresita Reyes and the late Diego David and daughter of the late Alejandro and Angela David. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Babylon, NY on Saturday, July 6th at 10am. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1/4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Visiting Friday, July 5th from 2pm until 4pm and 7pm until 9pm. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the UERM Medical Foundation Inc.



