ROHATYN--Felix. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of a beloved member of the Library family, Felix Rohatyn. He and his late wife Elizabeth, who served as Chairman of the Library, were leading philanthropists and deeply dedicated to New York City. His leadership, generosity, and support will have a lasting impact on the Library and all New Yorkers. We extend our deepest sympathies to Nicolas, Pierre, Michael, and Nina, and their family and friends. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine C. Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019