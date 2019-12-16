FELIX ROHATYN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FELIX ROHATYN.
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROHATYN--Felix. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of a beloved member of the Library family, Felix Rohatyn. He and his late wife Elizabeth, who served as Chairman of the Library, were leading philanthropists and deeply dedicated to New York City. His leadership, generosity, and support will have a lasting impact on the Library and all New Yorkers. We extend our deepest sympathies to Nicolas, Pierre, Michael, and Nina, and their family and friends. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine C. Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details