FELIX ROHATYN

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
Obituary
ROHATYN--Felix George, On December 14, 2019. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth. Cherished father of Pierre, Nicolas, and Michael. Stepfather of Nina Griscom. Adored grandfather to Alexander, Coco, Clara, Nicholas, Ida Rohatyn and Lily Baker. You will be truly missed and will be forever in our hearts. Funeral service Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11:30am at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY (at 81st Street). Interment Private. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019
