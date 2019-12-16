ROHATYN--Felix G. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall celebrate the life of our dear friend, colleague and Honorary Trustee, Ambassador Felix George Rohatyn. A legendary figure in the finance industry, renowned for his business acumen and his incomparable negotiating skills grounded on the universal principle of mutual respect, Felix joined the Carnegie Hall Board of Trustees in 1985 and served as vice chairman from 1993 to 1997 and again from 2002 to 2007, having stepped down temporarily in 1997 to serve as United States Ambassador to France during the Clinton administration. As Chairman of the Municipal Assistance Corporation, Felix led the effort to save New York City from financial ruin in the 1970s. We at Carnegie Hall will always remember and cherish Felix for his boundless personal generosity, which played a pivotal part in inspiring the expansion of Carnegie Hall's artistic and educational programming and the creation of the Judy and Arthur Zankel Hall. We express our sincerest condolences to his sons, Pierre, Nicholas, and Michael, and his entire extended family. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019