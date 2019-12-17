ROHATYN--Felix Lazard mourns the passing of Felix Rohatyn, our partner, mentor and inspiration. We will miss his wise counsel and wit, even as his achievements continue to inspire us. He was a trusted advisor to leaders of business and government, serving clients with integrity, discretion and professionalism. He was a shrewd negotiator and a bridge builder, with a unique ability to create agreement among people of different social, economic and cultural backgrounds. Having fled war-torn Europe during World War II, Felix viewed his remarkable life with a constant sense of wonderment and humility. He understood the responsibility that comes with influence, and he gladly took on the mantle of public service when summoned. Felix loved his adopted home country, the United States of America, and was proud to serve it as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He moved effortlessly among French, European and American circles. He devoted his life's work to helping others succeed, and in doing so earned undying honor and respect. We are fortunate to have worked alongside him.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019