ROHATYN--Felix. The Board of Trustees and the staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the passing of Felix Rohatyn and send our heartfelt condolences to his sons, Nicholas, Michael, and Pierre. Throughout his career in finance and public service, Felix Rohatyn exemplified the values of civic obligation and responsibility that animate our institution. We are privileged and honored to be the stewards of his papers and of the enduring legacy they represent. Pam Schafler, Chair Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair Louise Mirrer, President and CEO Michael Ryan, Sue Ann Weinberg Director of the Patricia D. Klingenstein Library
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019