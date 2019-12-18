FELIX ROHATYN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FELIX ROHATYN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROHATYN--Felix. The Board of Trustees and the staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the passing of Felix Rohatyn and send our heartfelt condolences to his sons, Nicholas, Michael, and Pierre. Throughout his career in finance and public service, Felix Rohatyn exemplified the values of civic obligation and responsibility that animate our institution. We are privileged and honored to be the stewards of his papers and of the enduring legacy they represent. Pam Schafler, Chair Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair Louise Mirrer, President and CEO Michael Ryan, Sue Ann Weinberg Director of the Patricia D. Klingenstein Library
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.