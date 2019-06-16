WIMPFHEIMER--Dr. Felix. The Allen Hospital Medical Service extends its condolences to the family of Dr. Felix Wimpfheimer, on news of his death. He was one of the first community physicians to join the Allen in the 1980s and remained a consultant and clinician valued for his kind and thoughtful approach to endocrinology problems of patients for years. He will be forever remembered and dearly missed. Joseph Tenenbaum, MD Edgar Leifer Professor of Medicine Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons Chief, Allen Hospital Division of Medicine Pat Dombrowski Administrator, Department of Medicine The Allen Hospital
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019