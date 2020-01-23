SCHLESS--Fern. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Fern Schless, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Lauren Schor-Geller and Martin Geller, whose ongoing leadership and commitment strengthen our ability to serve those in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Fern's children, Lauren (Martin), Stuart Schor (Colleen), and Gayle Schor-Friend (David); her grandchildren; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020