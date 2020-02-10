GROSSMAN--Ferne Cogan. We send our deepest condolences to Carol Savitsky and her entire family on the passing of her mother, Ferne Cogan Grossman. We hope that the wonderful memories of your mother, mother-in-law and grandmother bring comfort to you at this sad time and in the future. Chuck Calman, Kathie & Jeff Chavkin, Mindy & Richard Fleder, Penny & Jon & Goldwater, Robin & Kenneth Kay, Gail & Richard Kelsey, Lauren & Jim Mannino, Shirley Sarna and Steven Nelson & Marilyn & JeffreyTabak
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2020