BRUNO--Filomena. Beloved Daughter of the late Nicola and the late Immacolata Buonamassa; Beloved Wife of the late Tullio Bruno; Beloved Sister of the late Vincent Buonamassa (Louise) and the late Angelina Marx (Josef); Beloved Mother of Francesca Bruno (Daniel Senecoff); Beloved Aunt of Deborah Marx (Dennis Held), Alex Marx (Layla Shaar), Ida Marx, Eric Buonamassa (Allison), and John Buonamassa (Jennifer); Beloved Great Aunt of Nicolas and Sara Held, Elias and Isaac Marx, Miles and Milena Blue Spruce, Aaron Buonamassa, and Vincenzo and Angelo Buonamassa; Beloved Cousin of an extended family in Milan and Matera, Italy. Fil, a lifelong New Yorker, died peacefully on November 6th at her home in Peter Cooper Village (where she had lived for 60+ years) at the age of 95. After a long and fulfilling career spent teaching art at JHS 60 on the Lower East Side, Fil enjoyed many years of retirement during which she entertained family and friends at her country house in Pennsylvania and traveled extensively both domestically and abroad. Beloved by all who knew her on both sides of the Atlantic, Fil made and kept friendships wherever she went. Fil loved the art, the architecture, the food and simply the ambiance of Italy. Above all, she enjoyed being with family and friends and sharing meals, especially during the holidays. She will be sorely missed! Funeral Service Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00am at Andrett Funeral Home, 199 Bleecker Street. Donations in her memory may be made to The .



