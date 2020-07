" Fleming was born in Manhattan and viewed himself as a lifelong NewYorker even though he lived in many other places. He was a baby inBarcelona and a student at various alternative schools in New YorkCity. He studied in London and then began college at the AmericanUniversity in Paris. He never finished university as he wanted todevote himself exclusively to writing short stories. He published inmagazines in Paris and Berlin and knew the western canon.Fleming's artistic interests included music in all forms. He playedthe saxophone, taught himself guitar and created playlists on Youtube.He owned Flem-FM, a music recording studio for a few years and was an agent for various musicians and groups. Later in life, his creativetalent was channeled into collages and photography. Plus he loved hisscooter.Fleming was unconventional and iconoclastic, asserting his right topursue "a revolutionary sentiment involving absolute freedom, counterculture with the aim of creating a renegade corporation". His senseof humor was gigantic as was his imagination, creativity andcompassion. He had verve.He moved from Washington DC to Miami Beach in 2018. He died suddenlyin his apartment of heart and lung failure, officially on July 15th, 2020.Fleming traveled half the world. He was a soldier in the Greek Army. He lived in Berlin and Zurich and loved India. He was fascinated by theNazca lines in Peru and enjoyed the attention of a Mexican family inthe Yucatan who has known him his entire life. He was open toadventure. Perhaps he is traveling now in the realm he called the"suede rhythms of the lavender universe".Fleming touched many lives and will be sorely missed. He is survivedby his mother, Marianne Loner and his father, Thomas Lentakis. Hisextended family include Martin Maeder (step-father) and hisstep-brothers Mitja, David and Fabian in Switzerland. He wanted toreturn to his long-term girlfriend in Washington DC, Raha Majd. Otherfamily and friends are too numerous to name but know who they are.At some point, post-corona, we would like to have a memorial meeting in New York to celebrate Fleming's life.Please no flowers. Otherwise contributions may be made to: https://shantibhavanchildren.org/th ank-you-for-your-support/