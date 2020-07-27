1976 - 2020
" Fleming was born in Manhattan and viewed himself as a lifelong New
Yorker even though he lived in many other places. He was a baby in
Barcelona and a student at various alternative schools in New York
City. He studied in London and then began college at the American
University in Paris. He never finished university as he wanted to
devote himself exclusively to writing short stories. He published in
magazines in Paris and Berlin and knew the western canon.
Fleming's artistic interests included music in all forms. He played
the saxophone, taught himself guitar and created playlists on Youtube.
He owned Flem-FM, a music recording studio for a few years and was an agent for various musicians and groups. Later in life, his creative
talent was channeled into collages and photography. Plus he loved his
scooter.
Fleming was unconventional and iconoclastic, asserting his right to
pursue "a revolutionary sentiment involving absolute freedom, counter
culture with the aim of creating a renegade corporation". His sense
of humor was gigantic as was his imagination, creativity and
compassion. He had verve.
He moved from Washington DC to Miami Beach in 2018. He died suddenlyin his apartment of heart and lung failure, officially on July 15th, 2020.
Fleming traveled half the world. He was a soldier in the Greek Army. He lived in Berlin and Zurich and loved India. He was fascinated by the
Nazca lines in Peru and enjoyed the attention of a Mexican family in
the Yucatan who has known him his entire life. He was open to
adventure. Perhaps he is traveling now in the realm he called the
"suede rhythms of the lavender universe".
Fleming touched many lives and will be sorely missed. He is survived
by his mother, Marianne Loner and his father, Thomas Lentakis. His
extended family include Martin Maeder (step-father) and his
step-brothers Mitja, David and Fabian in Switzerland. He wanted to
return to his long-term girlfriend in Washington DC, Raha Majd. Other
family and friends are too numerous to name but know who they are.
At some point, post-corona, we would like to have a memorial meeting in New York to celebrate Fleming's life.
Please no flowers. Otherwise contributions may be made to: https://shantibhavanchildren.org/th
ank-you-for-your-support/