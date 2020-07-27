1/1
Fleming Loner Lentakis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fleming's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1976 - 2020
" Fleming was born in Manhattan and viewed himself as a lifelong New

Yorker even though he lived in many other places. He was a baby in

Barcelona and a student at various alternative schools in New York

City. He studied in London and then began college at the American

University in Paris. He never finished university as he wanted to

devote himself exclusively to writing short stories. He published in

magazines in Paris and Berlin and knew the western canon.



Fleming's artistic interests included music in all forms. He played

the saxophone, taught himself guitar and created playlists on Youtube.

He owned Flem-FM, a music recording studio for a few years and was an agent for various musicians and groups. Later in life, his creative

talent was channeled into collages and photography. Plus he loved his

scooter.



Fleming was unconventional and iconoclastic, asserting his right to

pursue "a revolutionary sentiment involving absolute freedom, counter

culture with the aim of creating a renegade corporation". His sense

of humor was gigantic as was his imagination, creativity and

compassion. He had verve.



He moved from Washington DC to Miami Beach in 2018. He died suddenlyin his apartment of heart and lung failure, officially on July 15th, 2020.



Fleming traveled half the world. He was a soldier in the Greek Army. He lived in Berlin and Zurich and loved India. He was fascinated by the

Nazca lines in Peru and enjoyed the attention of a Mexican family in

the Yucatan who has known him his entire life. He was open to

adventure. Perhaps he is traveling now in the realm he called the

"suede rhythms of the lavender universe".



Fleming touched many lives and will be sorely missed. He is survived

by his mother, Marianne Loner and his father, Thomas Lentakis. His

extended family include Martin Maeder (step-father) and his

step-brothers Mitja, David and Fabian in Switzerland. He wanted to

return to his long-term girlfriend in Washington DC, Raha Majd. Other

family and friends are too numerous to name but know who they are.



At some point, post-corona, we would like to have a memorial meeting in New York to celebrate Fleming's life.



Please no flowers. Otherwise contributions may be made to: https://shantibhavanchildren.org/th

ank-you-for-your-support/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marianne Loner

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved