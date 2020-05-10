DICKMAN--Flora Schatz. July 14, 1913 -- April 18, 2020. Flora died of natural causes just shy of her 107th birthday. She is missed by her son Kenneth, family and friends. A devoted wife and mother, she outlived her eldest son Stuart and Albert, her husband of 50 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Sam and Rose Schatz, the youngest of 12, Flora spent a happy childhood in Bozrah, CT. She lived at home in Franklin Square, NY for 77 years. Flora was a caring, intelligent woman who delighted us with stories of her loving farm family.





