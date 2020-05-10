FLORA DICKMAN
DICKMAN--Flora Schatz. July 14, 1913 -- April 18, 2020. Flora died of natural causes just shy of her 107th birthday. She is missed by her son Kenneth, family and friends. A devoted wife and mother, she outlived her eldest son Stuart and Albert, her husband of 50 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Sam and Rose Schatz, the youngest of 12, Flora spent a happy childhood in Bozrah, CT. She lived at home in Franklin Square, NY for 77 years. Flora was a caring, intelligent woman who delighted us with stories of her loving farm family.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
She was my aunt , and a wonderful caring person who loved all her family. She grew up on a farm in Bozrah, CT along with my mother and went to a one room schoolhouse. She will be an inspiration for us to remember the good times spent with her, and to continue our love for family and friends that she cherished as well.
Richard Pokress
Family
