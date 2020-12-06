FEIGENSPAN--Flora, 85, of Neuilly-sur-Seine, France died November 28 after a brief illness. She was born in New York City on January 26, 1935, to Edwin C. and Flora (Russ) Feigenspan. Flora was an alumna of The Brearley School (1952) and graduated magna cum laude from Smith College in 1956. Soon after graduation, Flora moved to Paris, where she would go on to work for Realites magazine and later for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). She is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews and friends and will be dearly missed. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Flora's memory may be made to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.





