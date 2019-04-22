IANNACCONE--Flora, April 16, 2019. Beloved Aunt of Frances, Lenny, Francine, Debbie, and Carol. Loving sister of the late Viola, Lucy, Elizabeth and Guilda. Reposing at Perazzo Funeral Home, 199 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10am at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Entombment St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2019