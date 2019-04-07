BLOOM--Florence Teicher, Historian, Professor, Women's Studies Scholar, 98, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Pompton Plains, NJ. She was a Professor of History at Wilson College and Ladycliff College, receiving a Ph.D. in Medieval and American History from the City University of New York. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Susan Bloom and her husband, Mark Mendelsohn, of Ringwood, NJ, and Carrie Bloom Anderson and her husband, Michael Anderson, of Gig Harbor, WA; her son, Kenneth Lawrence Bloom and his wife, Danielle Sosin, of Duluth, MN; her grandchildren, Eric Mendelsohn, Jonathan Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Zomi Bloom, Hella Bloom Cohen, and Carmen J. Bloom White and six great-grandchildren, two nieces and four nephews. Florence was predeceased by her husband, Nathan Bloom, brother, Eli Teicher, and twin sisters, Gloria Lonschein and Selma Orens.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019