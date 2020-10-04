CHODOSH--Florence, born Florence Rubalsky, December 12, 1934, grew up in East New York, Brooklyn. Her 1955 marriage to Robert Lourie didn't last long, but happily, love was indeed lovelier the second time around. She and Ronald Chodosh, MD, who wed in 1968, were the perfect pair. He died in 2012; she, on August 28, 2020. Settling in Mt. Kisco, NY, Ronald and Florence had three children: Hope, from Flori's first marriage; Adam and Seth, courtesy of Ronnie. Their home was rarely without at least one dog. (Accordingly, please send any donations to spca914.org
, 914-941-2896.) Agile in every way, Florence excelled at whatever work she did: helping run Thonet in early adulthood, managing Ronald's office afterward, and especially, babysitting her grandkids, the Killcoynes and the Chodoshes. An avid reader, Flori particularly adored The New York Times obituaries, which she would close with gusto and relay to Ronnie dramatically, for Flori was a splendid storyteller. Many friends and family members - including three children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; Flori's sister, Lynn Tannenbaum; and two nieces - are now closing this paper sadly, gently. Remembering, lovingly.