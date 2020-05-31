Or Copy this URL to Share

COOPER--Florence Cohn, passed peacefully May 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Eva Katz Cohn and Nathan Cohn, born March 3, 1924. Wife of the late Sidney Cooper. She lived an incred-ible 96 years. Beloved and survived by daughter Natalie Rosenthal (Sidney); son Neil Cooper; grand- children Evelyn Kaminsky (Edward), Elizabeth Max Traub (David), Devin Spillane (Michael), Jacob Max Cooper, Sidney Cooper, Nancy Rosenthal and David Rosenthal (Kerri); and great- grandchildren Sydney Cate Kaminsky, Avery and Sasha Traub, Wyatt, Autumn and Ruby Spillane, Will and Emma Rosenthal and Ali Heitz. One-of-a-kind, she will be well missed!





