FLORENCE HOWE
HOWE--Florence. Hunter College mourns the passing of Florence Howe, distinguished alumna and "Mother of the Women's Studies movement." A graduate of both Hunter College High School and Hunter College, Florence credited Hunter with being "the place in which I learned to think." In founding the Feminist Press, Florence exemplified the Hunter motto, Mihi Cura Futuri, "The Care of the Future Is Mine." She was involved with Hunter throughout her life and will always be in our hearts. Our deepest sympathy to Alice Jackson-Wright and her family. Jennifer J. Raab, President, Hunter College Cathy Weinroth, Chair, Hunter College Foundation Helene Goldfarb, Trustee, Hunter College Foundation


Published in New York Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
