KINGDON--Florence Riskin. Our beloved mother, Florence Riskin Kingdon, died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15th at the age of 95. She made everyone feel comfortable in her presence with her warm and welcoming way. She was born in Harlem, raised in Brooklyn, and attended NYU, where she graduated with a B.A. in economics. While in college, she was president of American Youths for Democracy, which campaigned against racism and social injustice. She later moved to Roslyn, Long Island with her husband, Irving, to raise their family. She was stylish and smart, an excellent bridge player, and became passionate and knowledgeable about Asian art. She headed the Asian art docent program at the Brooklyn Museum for many years. A lifelong New Yorker, she loved its museums, the opera, classical and jazz concerts, the ballet, Broadway, the baseball New York Giants and the New York Mets. In 1951, she was present for Bobby Thomson's home run, aka the shot heard round the world, when the New York Giants won the pennant. She is survived by her four children: Mark (Anla), Ken (June), Jon (Karen) and Carole Percival (Ron), and six grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Andrew, Jane, Kelly and Stephen, and her brother, Marty Riskin (Grace). Her grandchildren have fond memories of play dates and shopping trips with their fun-loving and patient grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2020