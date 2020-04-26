Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Laitman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2020

Florence Catenaro Laitman August 4, 1924-April 17, 2020

Florence Laitman, 95, passed away peacefully of natural causes, on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Whispering Knoll in Edison, NJ., where she had lived since 2016. She was the deeply loved mother to her daughter Lisa, grandmother to Lauren (Gatien Bustraen) and Alexandra Ashley and Hannah and Gabriel Thomas, great grandmother to Clara Bustraen, and sons-in-laws William Ashly and David Thomas. Florence is pre- deceased by her husband Leon Laitman (1999) and daughter Nancy Laitman Ashley (2011). She is also sister to Robert Catenaro, aunt to many nieces and nephews among them-Armand Jr., Marylin, Elaine, Bobby, Barbara, Danny, Emily, Peter and many others.

Florence was born in Brooklyn in 1924 to Italian immigrant parents Peter and Anna Catenaro. She always spoke fondly of her family life in Brooklyn and her siblings- Armand, Emil, Mary and Robert. Anna was a seamstress who had come to America as a child. Peter came as a teenager and started his life in America briefly as a coal miner in eastern PA. Anna and Peter married and moved to Brooklyn. Florence grew up during the Great Depression and WWII. Despite these challenges, with the support of her family, she applied and was accepted into Hunter College High School (Then and now an honors high school) graduating in 1942. Margaret Mead was the speaker at her high school graduation. She went on to Brooklyn College, graduating in 1946. She was awarded a scholarship to the New School for Social Research in New York City for graduate school where she studied Economics. During this time Florence worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York City.

She met her future husband, Leon Laitman, a veteran of the US Army in WWII, in Brooklyn and followed him to France in 1949. Leon had emigrated from France as a child with his mother and siblings after his father died in Paris when he was a baby. Leon and Florence were married in France and while Leon studied for his doctorate in Economic Geography at the University of Paris (Sorbonne) using his GI Bill education benefit, Florence worked at the American Library in Paris. They returned to the US and Lisa was born in NYC and then Nancy in NJ. Over the next several years Leon's career took the family from the NY/NJ area to Tokyo, Japan, Washington DC, the Panama Canal Zone and Youngstown, OH. Florence continued working and studying as a research assistant at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda, MD, an instructor teaching courses in mental health at the Canal Zone Community College, and eventually completing her master's degree in school counseling at Youngstown State University, OH. Florence became a high school guidance counselor at Girard High School and then Austintown-Fitch High School (both in the Youngstown area) before retiring to become a full time grandmother in 1986. Those whose lives she touched will never forget her love and enthusiasm for life.

