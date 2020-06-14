FLORENCE LAPIDUS

LAPIDUS-- Florence Jeanne. Age 91, passed away on April 1, 2020 at her home in Manhattan. Much beloved wife of Alexander for 53 years until his passing, mother of Karen, daughter of Dr. Samuel and Anna Schmerzler and sister of Elaine Whitman. She was a very beautiful and loving person who loved her family more than anything and was always ready to help a friend. In her youth, Florence was a professional modern dancer with the Martha Graham and Charles Weidman/Doris Humphrey dance companies and she had a lifelong love of dance and the arts. Later in life, she went back to work in New York City High Schools. She was passionate in her love of animals and gardening and very proud of her terrace featured in the "Terrace Gardener's Handbook" by Linda Yang. She was a long- standing member of Park Avenue Synagogue and proud of her position as an usher in the synagogue on the High Holidays. Florence was the best wife and mother and her daughter's best friend. She will be dearly missed by her family and especially by her daughter who will miss her every day for the rest of her life. Memorial donations in Florence's name may be made to Park Avenue Synagogue, New York City.





