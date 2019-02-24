FLORENCE LUBA

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORENCE LUBA.

LUBA--Florence, passed peacefully February 20 after 95 devoted years to her family. Cherished wife of the late Sy Luba. Beloved mother of Doug (Thea) and Ken (Jill). Devoted grandmother of Mike (Lalena), Scott (Tara), Lauren (John), and Carly. Loving great- grandmother of Harrison, Fisher, Bennett, Jake, Stella, and Harper. Funeral Sunday, February 24, 1pm at Gutterman's, Rockville Centre, NY.
Funeral Home
Gutterman's Inc
175 N Long Beach Rd
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 764-9400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.