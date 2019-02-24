LUBA--Florence, passed peacefully February 20 after 95 devoted years to her family. Cherished wife of the late Sy Luba. Beloved mother of Doug (Thea) and Ken (Jill). Devoted grandmother of Mike (Lalena), Scott (Tara), Lauren (John), and Carly. Loving great- grandmother of Harrison, Fisher, Bennett, Jake, Stella, and Harper. Funeral Sunday, February 24, 1pm at Gutterman's, Rockville Centre, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019