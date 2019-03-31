RABINOWITZ--Florence (nee Mahl), Age 91, died peacefully at home March 29, 2019 surrounded by love, just as she filled the lives of her family and friends. Devoted wife of the late Oscar Rabinowitz, beloved mother of Amy P. Rabinowitz and Peter A. Rabinowitz, cherished grandmother of Peter's children Emily Solis-Cohen (Joshua Bochner) and Simon Solis- Cohen (Betsy Kelly), and Amy's daughter Polly Rabinowitz. A quintessential New Yorker and psychiatric social worker, for her, family came first. Funeral 9:30am promptly Sunday, March 31, Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave at 91st St., New York, NY 10024. In lieu of flowers, we appreciate contributions in her memory to www.shaaraytefilanyc.org or RAC.org.
