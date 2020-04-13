1921 - 2020
Florence Scherer Schoenwetter, 99, of West Orange, NJ passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.
Born April 10, 1921 in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (Greenberg) Seed.
Florence was a librarian in the New York City Public School system, an avid reader and a loving mother and grandmother. She had residences in New York and Florida, and later moved to New Jersey to be closer to her daughter. While Florence endured a lifetime of challenges, heartaches and losses she always found the strength to keep moving on and persevere.
She is survived by two children: Judy Scherer of Maryland and Steve Scherer of Florida; 3 grandchildren, Laura Mandel, Elliot Mandel, and Allison Blecker; 2 great-grandchildren, Marshall and Landon Blecker-Kleinerman; a brother, Milton Scherer; and a sister, Helen Meyers.
She is preceded in death by her daughter; Marilyn Blecker of Florida.
The family will hold a memorial service at our synagogue in Bethesda, MD later in the summer.
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020