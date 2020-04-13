Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Scherer Schoenwetter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1921 - 2020

Florence Scherer Schoenwetter, 99, of West Orange, NJ passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.



Born April 10, 1921 in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (Greenberg) Seed.



Florence was a librarian in the New York City Public School system, an avid reader and a loving mother and grandmother. She had residences in New York and Florida, and later moved to New Jersey to be closer to her daughter. While Florence endured a lifetime of challenges, heartaches and losses she always found the strength to keep moving on and persevere.



She is survived by two children: Judy Scherer of Maryland and Steve Scherer of Florida; 3 grandchildren, Laura Mandel, Elliot Mandel, and Allison Blecker; 2 great-grandchildren, Marshall and Landon Blecker-Kleinerman; a brother, Milton Scherer; and a sister, Helen Meyers.

She is preceded in death by her daughter; Marilyn Blecker of Florida.



The family will hold a memorial service at our synagogue in Bethesda, MD later in the summer. Florence Scherer Schoenwetter, 99, of West Orange, NJ passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.Born April 10, 1921 in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (Greenberg) Seed.Florence was a librarian in the New York City Public School system, an avid reader and a loving mother and grandmother. She had residences in New York and Florida, and later moved to New Jersey to be closer to her daughter. While Florence endured a lifetime of challenges, heartaches and losses she always found the strength to keep moving on and persevere.She is survived by two children: Judy Scherer of Maryland and Steve Scherer of Florida; 3 grandchildren, Laura Mandel, Elliot Mandel, and Allison Blecker; 2 great-grandchildren, Marshall and Landon Blecker-Kleinerman; a brother, Milton Scherer; and a sister, Helen Meyers.She is preceded in death by her daughter; Marilyn Blecker of Florida.The family will hold a memorial service at our synagogue in Bethesda, MD later in the summer. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close