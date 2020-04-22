1922 - 2020
Florence Schwartz passed away at the age of 97 in San Jose CA on April 17, 2020. She was laid to rest in her family's plot at New Mt Carmel Cemetery, Glendale NY on April 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Jennie Klein, widow of Louis Fox and later of Irving Schwartz, mother of Jeffrey Fox, grandmother of Johanna Buckels, great-grandmother of Catherine and Rebekah Buckels. Born and raised in Brooklyn NY, she also lived in New Jersey, Florida, Copake Lake NY, and Brentwood CA.
A vivacious and gregarious woman, she loved to host parties, play Mah Jongg, and trade stories. Her commitment to her friends was deep and everlasting. She was passionately devoted to her family. We miss and mourn her today and will remember her with joyous gratitude forever.
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020