STEIN--Florence Taub. 102, died on March 28, 2019 at home in New Jersey. A retired hospital social work director and constant volunteer until she was 99 (including the boards of JFVS Middlesex County, Cancer Care and Hadassah). She was predeceased by her husband and favorite dancing partner, Milton, and five siblings. She is survived by her children, Joseph and Susan (Jack Skowron), her granddaughters, loves of her life, Rebecca and Molly, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She will be remembered for her zest for life, joyful dancing, off-key spirited singing, amazing leadership, killer card playing skills, and loving, giving heart. Details at www.msmc.us
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORENCE STEIN.
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 390-9199
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2019