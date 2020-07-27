FLORENCE WASSERSTEIN

WASSERSTEIN--Florence. On July 22, beloved mother, devoted grandmother, proud great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 97. Her love of life and family will live in our hearts forever. She is survived by her children, Alan (Terri-ellen), Rita Warner (Ken), Stephen, Susan Sard (George), Maxine Traub, her grandchildren (Gregory, Jocelyn, Danny, Michael, Adam, Rachel,Valerie, Ian (z"l), Eric, David, Robert, Katie Lee) and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store